Boy who received 100th heart transplant at children’s hospital looking forward to future

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — In 2023, 9-year-old Thomas Norris was named the 100th heart transplant at Norton Children’s Hospital.

“He’s doing great. He’s thriving. He’s growing and gaining weight. He’s back at school and we’re playing soccer,” said Katherine Norris, mother.

Now 10 years old, Thomas is living his best life at home with his family in Jeffersonville, Indiana thanks to the transplant on Oct. 16, 2023.

“He still has medicine to take. He still has checkups, but for the most part, it’s normal kid stuff,” said Katherine.

Thomas was a newborn when he was diagnosed with an enlarged heart. Katherine said he was put on the transplant list on Nov. 1, 2022.

“Thinking back where we were a year ago, what we were doing a year ago where we were living a year ago. It feels really good just to be here a lot less worry for the most part,” Katherine said.

The family has spent the last year getting used to a new normal and life outside the hospital.

“Some days it’s surreal. Just like the moment when we got the call. It was surreal, but it feels great because we’re all under one roof. He’s going to work. I’m here with the boys, getting them off to school, getting them off the bus in the afternoon,” she said.

There’s no slowing down when it comes to what’s next for Thomas and his family.

“A lot of soccer, he’s playing for the local rec league. We’ve been going to the Lou City games I think at least once a month. Just going out and doing normal things, and that’s what we’re trying to share with everybody that, hey, we’re still here, but we’re just living our life,” Katherine said.

Thomas and his family continue to raise awareness about his heart condition and organ donation through the Facebook page Thomas’s Heart.

