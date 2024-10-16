Man dead, Tiktoker known as “World Dawg” hospitalized in Florida shooting

By Allen Cone, Peter D’Oench, Alyssa Dzikowski, Morgan Rynor

MIRAMAR, Florida (WFOR) — One man is dead and his cousin was hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday, Miramar police said.

The shooting occurred at 6190 Miramar Parkway near a Dunkin and Sunoco station in Miramar. The man who died was found about a half mile away at 2200 State Road 7 at Southwest 23rd Street, also in Miramar.

Kevern Flynn, who is in his 30s, died in the shooting, according to a cousin, who didn’t want to go on camera.

According to family members, the man who was wounded was identified as a Tiktoker known as “World Dawg.” The uncle said his first name was Akim and said he was aware that he was being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

State Road 7 was closed during the investigation.

All three were at a party the night before, according to the cousin who spoke to CBS News Miami.

Flynn’s pregnant wife appeared near where his body was found and collapsed when she got the news. She was taken away by an ambulance.

Alexis Nazario, a neighbor, told CBS News Miami that he tried to comfort the distraught wife of Kevern Flynn after she collapsed near the scene.

Nazario said, “She fainted over here and we gave her a seat to walk to over there and then the whole family started coming over. This is really sad. He is a young guy.”

No information was available on any suspects, police said.

Patricia Riviera, who lives nearby, said, “I heard gunshots one after another. “

Another person, who lives even closer to Dunkin, said it sounded like more than five shots.

At 3:29 a.m., Miramar police were alerted to shots fired. At the scene, they saw shell casings but no victims.

Police then received a 911 call that a man was at Memorial Hospital Miramar in stable condition. It wasn’t reported how the man came to the hospital.

A short time later, police responded to State Road 7. The man was found dead in the back seat of a black car. A tarp was placed over the vehicle.

CBS News Miami’s Morgan Rynor, reporting across the street in Westlake, saw two men handcuffed, stripped of their jewelry and taken away by police where the body was found.

Police later said they were witnesses.

A Miramar police spokeswoman said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Witnesses were being interviewed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office assisted because Westlake is in the agency’s jurisdiction.

Miramar police said they do not have a motive or a description to release of any shooters. If you can help find them, call them or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

