Pregnant goat rescued from deep well in Alabama

By Shannon Delcambre

BIBB COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — It was something firefighters do not see often.

A pregnant goat fell down a 20-foot well in Bibb County and crews from Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded.

According to a social media post from the fire department, rescue crews were able to lower one of their own via a ladder to reach the nanny goat at the bottom of the deep well.

The firefighter was able to get the goat secured and hoisted up to safety.

Brierfield Fire said all rescue crews and the goat are doing well.

“I can’t really express just how proud I am of the guys and gals that are so dedicated to serve our community!!”, stated Fire Chief Spruce McRee.

No word whether momma goat has a new herd of kids.

