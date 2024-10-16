Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Pregnant goat rescued from deep well in Alabama

By
Published 7:47 AM

By Shannon Delcambre

Click here for updates on this story

    BIBB COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — It was something firefighters do not see often.

A pregnant goat fell down a 20-foot well in Bibb County and crews from Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded.

According to a social media post from the fire department, rescue crews were able to lower one of their own via a ladder to reach the nanny goat at the bottom of the deep well.

The firefighter was able to get the goat secured and hoisted up to safety.

Brierfield Fire said all rescue crews and the goat are doing well.

“I can’t really express just how proud I am of the guys and gals that are so dedicated to serve our community!!”, stated Fire Chief Spruce McRee.

No word whether momma goat has a new herd of kids.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content