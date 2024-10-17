Threats after Nazi uniform controversy forces restaurant to close temporarily



By Jordyn Jagolinzer

HUDSON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A restaurant in Massachusetts was forced to close temporarily after threats were made against its workers. The messages came days after the staff served World War II reenactors who were in the restaurant wearing Nazi uniforms.

A group of historians from the American Heritage Museum went to the Kith and Kin in Hudson to have dinner Saturday night. The restaurant said four were dressed as American soldiers, one as a military nurse and two were dressed as SS soldiers.

The restaurant owners apologized on their Facebook page Sunday.

“In hindsight, they should have been asked to change before being seated. Even though we knew they were living historians, at a time when acts of anti-Semitic violence continue to rise, we should have realized other diners might not be aware of the local WWII re-enactment,” the statement said.

“We would never intentionally do anything to offend or hurt anyone in the community. If we truly thought these individuals held anti-Semitic beliefs, we would never have allowed them to step foot in the restaurant. As a small, family-owned business, we strive every day to do our best and are continuing to learn and grow. Last night we fell short, and we deeply apologize.”

Despite the apology, the restaurant was forced to shut down temporarily Tuesday because, they say, of threats.

“After last night’s news airings, our restaurant has been the target of increased harassment and threats. Therefore, for the safety of our staff, we will unfortunately be closed today, Tuesday, October 15,” the owners said in another Facebook post.

The restaurant re-opened Wednesday. When reached by WBZ-TV the owners did not want to comment.

The museum, which is also based in Hudson, said it’s not appropriate to wear the uniforms outside of an historical or educational context.

“Let’s put that in context. It’s at a time when acts of antisemitic violence are on the rise, when neo-Nazis have taken to the streets, a Holocaust continues to be denied. So wearing German uniforms in a public space, that’s beyond thoughtless. That’s repugnant,” American Heritage Museum Trustee Gary Lewi told WBZ-TV.

Lewi said the museum doesn’t even allow costumes with SS collars on their property.

“It does not exist off the field, which is why there are strict protocols that the American Heritage Museum has regarding what to wear, when to wear it, how to wear it and clearly that protocol was violated,” he said.

Lewi added, “It’s not a hate crime. It’s stupidity.”

The museum said it would tighten costume protocols and consequences.

