Boston renames bridge for NBA Celtics legend Bill Russell

By Veronica Haynes

BOSTON (WCVB) — Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell, who died in 2022, was immortalized in Boston as the city renamed a bridge in his honor.

Russell’s widow, Jeannine, joined Celtics leadership, Gov. Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and state and local elected officials Monday in announcing the new North Washington Street Bridge will be renamed the William Felton “Bill” Russell Bridge.

“As we dedicate this bridge, we are reminded that the road to justice, like the road to victory, is built step by step,” Jeannine Russell said.

“I think it’s very fitting that a bridge is getting named after him because what a bridge does is bring people together,” said Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

The bridge, which is currently under construction, spans the Charles River and connects Charlestown to the West End and North End near TD Garden.

“May this bridge inspire us as my husband did to stand strong to connect and to keep moving forward,” Jeannine Russell said.

“He inspired millions and continues to inspire us today,” Healey said.

The bridge will open in spring 2025. The plaque bearing Bill Russell’s name will be installed in summer 2025.

Russell, who died at the age of 88, was a 5-time NBA MVP, a 12-time All-Star and was the first player to win an Olympic Gold Medal, an NBA Championship and a college title.

His storied career also included a Presidential Medal of Freedom, induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics. In 1980, Russell was voted the greatest player in NBA history by basketball writers.

“Bill Russell’s one of my heroes. He is someone who showed you can start out with a love of basketball and change the world,” Healey said.

He was also the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport.

Off the court, Russell marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., supported Muhammad Ali, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

“He knew he had a platform and he used it to push for a better world,” Wu said.

In 1975, Russell refused to attend his Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. When he finally accepted the ring in 2019, he said it was because he didn’t want to be the first Black player inducted.

A statue of Russell sits on Boston’s City Hall Plaza, where it was unveiled in 2013.

