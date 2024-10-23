Arizona official on leave after social media post about controversial arrest of deaf man with cerebral palsy



By Dave Biscobing

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A top Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office executive is on leave and under internal investigation after making a social media comment about the violent arrest of a deaf man with cerebral palsy.

An MCSO spokesperson confirmed the investigation into Kenny Mentzer, who is director of the Office of Special Programs.

Last week, ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing posted breaking news about charges being dropped against Tyron McAlpin. Under a post on X, Menzter replied, “Probably be refiled. Didn’t he beat up a guy and take his phone (rob him)? Hopefully the robbery victim gets justice.”

Mentzer’s comment, which was later deleted, was based on already-debunked claims made by a man who falsely accused McAlpin.

As was reported a week earlier and proven through publicly posted police reports, McAlpin’s violent arrest stemmed from a morning call from Circle K employees who reported that a White man was causing problems and wouldn’t leave the store, records show.

While being trespassed, the man claimed he was assaulted by a Black man and pointed across the street at McAlpin.

Phoenix police officers took the man’s claims at face value and left him to go after McAlpin. (The man’s assault and robbery claims were later refuted by store employees and surveillance video, records show.)

After the violent arrest, McAlpin was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest and spent more than three weeks in MCSO jail because he couldn’t post bail.

Mentzer, who retired from Phoenix police, has been with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office since 2017.

He was brought in by Sheriff Paul Penzone, who quit before his term was up. Mentzer had remained with the office under the interim administration of Russ Skinner.

