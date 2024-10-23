Mariachi music fills the stands at North Side High School’s homecoming game



By Nathalie Palacios, Mike Kinney, Crystal Cooper, Ram Guzman

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Sounds of the crowd, cheerleaders and school marching band are all expected at a Texas high school homecoming.

“When I think of homecoming, I think of football, more of the American culture,” said Fort Worth ISD North Side High School teacher Jessica Arreola Cardenas. “At North Side, we bring [something] different.”

That difference is the sound of North Side’s student Mariachi groups coming from the stands.

“This is awesome,” said Cardenas. “To see that you’re at a football game and you’re hearing mariachi music at the same time.”

“It’s a culture here in the North Side,” said program director Ramon Niño.

It’s a pillar of pride and tradition for the community.

“To be able to come out here and do what we love. I feel a sense of pride seeing everyone support us,” said student Angelina Vasquez. She plays the violin in the program.

“Mariachi has always been a safe space for me. It’s always felt like home here.”

The program was formed in 1980 with the support of the Texas Commission on the Arts and Artist-in-Residence William Gradante. Since then, North Side’s mariachi ensembles have racked up countless awards and honors for over 40 years.

It’s a tradition that is expected to continue for many years to come.

“As long as we support the community and as long as the community supports us, I don’t think we’ll ever die,” said Niño.

