Veteran who honors fallen heroes gets stolen motorcycle back years later

By Cameron Polom

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — When Tom Felten stepped into Mesa’s Desert Wind Harley-Davidson on Tuesday, he experienced a powerful moment that was years in the making and was likely to have never happened in the first place.

In 2021, Felten’s motorcycle was stolen when thieves broke into a Valley repair shop — but it wasn’t just any ordinary motorcycle.

It belonged to the 80-year-old Navy veteran who escorts fallen heroes to their resting places with the Patriot Guard Riders. It also provided a space for his own healing after the death of his wife.

It felt like the likelihood of his ’96 Harley Davidson Sportster being located and returned was dwindling, so the community came together to raise money to replace it.

However, ABC15 has since learned that Felten’s original motorcycle was flagged during a sale attempt — and that he would be getting it back.

The local Harley Davidson shop helped clean up his beloved ride, and Felten says he plans to donate all of the funds raised for him to an organization benefiting veterans.

On Tuesday, Felten was reunited with his bike for the first time in three years.

“I think it looks pretty good considering it’s been gone for three years,” said Felten with a laugh. “Never thought for a minute that I’d get to see this bike again, so it was an easy decision to give that money to the American Legion.”

Felton says he can’t wait to take it for a ride over the weekend and thanks all those who showed so much kindness when it was stolen.

“I was definitely moved by the support.”

