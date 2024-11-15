California teacher on administrative leave after making anti-Trump remarks in class

By Leanne Suter

Click here for updates on this story

MORENO VALLEY, California (KABC) — A Moreno Valley high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after he used profanity and made fervent anti-Trump remarks during a discussion with students.

The teacher’s comments expressing disappointment in the election results were recorded and have gone viral on social media.

During the discussion, the teacher was recorded telling students, “This s— is not a f—— game. Does that make sense everybody? I can’t emphasize this enough. Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? Yes.”

The teacher goes on to say, “Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not, which is a good thing. But has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler’s ideas? Yes.”

The comments were made by an AP world history teacher at Valley View High School the day after the presidential election.

Later during the speech, he calls Trump a “rapist, draft dodging coward” and “treasonous scum.”

A spokesperson with the Moreno Valley Unified School District said the teacher will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review.

“We were recently made aware of an incident at one of our high schools, in which a staff member’s discussion about the election results turned unprofessional,” the district said in a statement. “We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched.”

The statement added that the district’s goal is to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment.

“We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the current political climate, and we deeply value the diversity of our community, which encompasses a wide range of perspectives and beliefs,” the district said.

Some students are now speaking out in support of the teacher.

“It’s just devastating to know that they’re trying to get him out all because of his opinion,” student Sarah Ghawi said.

“I think they’re trying to make him seem like a bad guy because of what he said,” said Mykael James, who was in the class Wednesday. “I know it was very strong toned, but that’s how he gives his lecture as a professor.”

She said the speech is being twisted on social media.

“I feel like it was appropriate,” she said. “I didn’t take it the wrong way, and he was offering up a one-on-one apology after class.”

Students say they are planning a walkout at the school Tuesday in support of the teacher. More than a thousand people have signed an online petition urging the district to allow him to return to Valley View High.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.