Jury finds babysitter Dixie Villa guilty of manslaughter in the death of baby

HONOLULU (KITV) — It’s been five years since Abigail Lobisch died from a lethal dose of Benadryl at the home of her babysitter Dixie Villa in the Aliamanu Military Reservation.

And her family’s been waiting for justice.

Villa was taking care of Abigail and her older brother as well as her own two children when the seven-month-old was found dead.

She was taken into custody after being free on bail since 2019.

Her bail was raised to half a million dollars.

And she’s facing a maximum 20-year sentence for manslaughter.

“We’re going to ask the court to determine that this was a mistrial, to set aside the guilty verdict and set a new trial,” said her defense attorney Megan Kau.

But prosecutors are standing by the jury’s decision.

“A child is gone and there’s no bringing her back, but we hope that this offers closure and peace to everybody who’s been affected by this case,” said deputy prosecutor Tiffany Kaeo.

