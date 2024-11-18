Animal lover creates nonprofit to find foster homes for dogs

By Morgan Rynor

NORTH MIAMI (WFOR) — It started with a trip to a farm with her 4-year-old twins six months ago.

“They happened to have a litter of homeless puppies just at the front of the farm in a box, and they were all overheated, and they all looked like they were dying,” Jordyn Tate Adouth said.

A long-time lover of all animals, insects and reptiles, Adouth asked the farm to hold the puppies for a few days until she could find them homes.

“I then reached out to a couple rescues,” Adouth said. “Nobody answered me.”

Until Jamie’s Rescue picked up. Together, they found the puppies homes, and Adouth started volunteering.

“Soon she kind of kicked me out,” Adouth said. “She’s like, all right, Jordyn, you got to go do this by yourself. Go figure it out. You got this. I have my hands full. Stop bringing me.”

So that’s exactly what Adouth did. She started a nonprofit organization, and three months ago she got the official stamp of approval from the IRS to operate as a tax-exempt entity.

She named it SGT Canines to honor her late grandfather Stanley Graham Tate.

“He gave back to the community,” Adouth said. “He also started the Florida college prepaid program, and I want to follow in his footsteps in some way, like giving back to the community as well.”

Since then, she’s taken in more than 50 dogs and placed them into foster homes. Hope is one of those dogs.

“Hope was found in Miami Gardens wandering the streets,” Adouth said. ” I think she tried to save herself. She was used for breeding, she had multiple c sections, and she was dumped.”

She also pulled Dexter from the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter.

“What the doctor told us was that it looked like he had been chained up to a car, and someone decided to just drag him on on the street, so all his skin was torn off,” Adouth said. “He had he had open wounds all over his body, and he is still currently in the hospital four months later, but he’s doing amazing.”

She raises money for the dogs on social media with her younger sister’s help.

“We’ll do fundraisers for individual dogs we have, and that way people know what they’re donating to,” Adouth said.

Addouth said the calls don’t stop.

“Every single day, and I have to turn people down, and it’s the saddest, saddest thing to have to say no to people,” she said.

Demand to take in dogs is so high, she officially closed on a property this month. It’s 13,000 square feet where 20 dogs at a time will be able to run around, volunteers will be able to get hours, dogs can decompress and people can adopt dogs.

“This actually makes me feel like I have a purpose in my life,” she said, “and it’s to give back to animals and help them find the love that they deserve.”

