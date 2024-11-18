Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Lifeguards rescue 3, including child, after boat capsizes off Waialua Beach

By
Published 12:02 PM

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

    WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to and rescued three people, including a child, on Oahu’s North Shore after it was reported that their boat capsized about a half mile offshore.

On Sunday, November 17, at just around 3:30 p.m. the incident was reported when a hobie craft had suffered a broken mast in the waters off of the Waialua Beach Park.

Witnesses say that the boat had capsized due to high winds, and when the operator attempted to flip it right side up, the mast broke.

Lifeguards rescued two men and a 10-year-old boy via a jet ski and brought them to shore safely. They did not require any medical attention.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content