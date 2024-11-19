Blind couple able to move into their own place with community organization’s help



KNXV, A NEW LEAF, CNN

By Ford Hatchett

Click here for updates on this story

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — ABC15 visited with Tim Newberry and Antoinette Nez, a married couple who are both visually impaired and who had often lived apart, Tim even living out of a tent at one point.

Their 9-year-old son Elliott, had longed for a room of his own while living with both of his parents.

They connected with A New Leaf and were able to move into La Mesita in Mesa earlier this year, finally reuniting as a family. Now they cook meals and watch TV together as they continue to build their lives.

A New Leaf continues to help with workforce development and childcare services. The organization says they are always looking for volunteers and donations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.