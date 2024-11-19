Dramatic video shows NYC sidewalk shed collapse onto pedestrians, injuring 3

By Dave Carlin

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Three people were hurt when a sidewalk shed collapsed Monday in New York City.

Dramatic video shows the moment the structure crumbled on 29th Street near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea and injured the pedestrians, including one who suffered a serious head injury.

The video also shows good Samaritans coming to aid the victims, just before another section collapses. They escape in the nick of time.

FDNY called for “all hands” response Chopper 2 was over the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and saw numerous first responders and debris from the collapse.

“Upon response, units found about a 40-foot section of the sidewalk shed had collapsed,” FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Barvels said. “We used all hands, which is approximately 12 units and 60 fire and EMS personnel.”

A delivery truck driver might have clipped the sidewalk shed as he pulled away from the curb in front and caused it to come crashing down, according to investigators.

“Right now, it’s believed a box truck parked at the location hit the sidewalk shed, causing the collapse,” Barvels said.

The truck driver told CBS News New York he stayed behind to help and that his truck does not have a scratch on it. While it’s possible the top of the truck hit the sidewalk shed, he did not feel anything in the cabin, he said.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

The three people injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital. One was in critical condition and two suffered serious injuries, but were expected to survive.

Hotel guests across the street were shocked by what they saw, saying the crash woke them up.

“It was quite a loud noise, big crash,” Ditmar Dalhoff said.

The Department of Buildings ordered immediate repairs to the shed, and that process started a few hours after the crash. The building’s owner was given a violation.

NYC considering new sidewalk shed law New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher is sponsoring a bill that could mean fewer sidewalk sheds in the five boroughs at any given time.

“The bill I’m cosponsoring that would set a time limit for how long scaffolding should be up,” Bottcher said. “I don’t know how long this scaffolding has been up, but some of it’s been up for a very long time. When you ask New Yorkers what drives them crazy about New York, one of the things they talk about is miles and miles of sidewalk sheds in every neighborhood. It’s not necessary and we’re gonna reform it.”

