Police: Teen vandals tried to light woman’s hair on fire, stole man’s phone in Fells Point

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Teenage vandalism suspects tried to light an intervening woman’s hair on fire and stole a cell phone from a man in Fells Point, Baltimore police said.

City police said officers were called around 2:38 p.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Lancaster Street for a report of an assault and robbery.

A woman told officers that she confronted three teenagers who were smashing pumpkins outside. She said the juveniles became confrontational and tried to light her hair on fire, according to police.

The woman’s husband tried to intervene and was pushed to the ground and one of the juveniles stole his cellphone, police said. The man chased the juvenile, who smashed his cellphone to the ground, police said.

The couple did not want to go on camera but told 11 News that they recently moved to the area and have spoken to Councilmember Zeke Cohen, D-District 1, about the incident.

City police said officers ultimately found three juveniles and apprehended two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy. One of the 13-year-old boys was identified as the alleged robber and was charged with robbery. The other 13-year-old boy and the 14-year-old boy were released to their guardians, police said.

“I hope the community stays safe. I love living here. It’s a great place to live, it’s historic, so, just one incident doesn’t really represent Baltimore as a whole. But, I have noticed a slight increase in the crimes being committed by teenagers,” one resident said.

“I think it’s unfortunate for the whole neighborhood,” another resident said. “You want to feel safe in your neighborhood.”

