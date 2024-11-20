A Night to Remember: Astros Foundation’s Diamond Dreams Gala 2024 Rocks Minute Maid Park

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 20, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, Texas — The Diamond Dreams Gala returned for its ninth year on Saturday, November 16, and it was nothing short of spectacular. Hosted by the Astros Foundation and presented by Chevron, this star-studded farewell event illuminated Minute Maid Park for the final time under its iconic name, blending music, philanthropy, and a shared mission to combat homelessness in Houston. Houston Style Magazine was front and center for this momentous evening, with coverage provided by Houston’s very own power couple, Emillian White and Kim Gagne. The dynamic duo captured every awe-inspiring moment, bringing the essence of the evening to life for the magazine’s readers and showcasing Houston’s vibrant spirit of giving back.

Ne-Yo Brings the House Down The highlight of the night was a dazzling performance by Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo. With iconic hits like Miss Independent and Closer, Ne-Yo electrified the crowd, creating memories that will undoubtedly be cherished. Concert-only ticket holders enjoyed the show from the Club Level, while gala attendees experienced an intimate evening of exquisite dining, mingling with Astros legends, and basking in the glow of a night designed to inspire. Kim Gagne described the performance as “a celebration of unity and hope, with Ne-Yo’s soulful melodies reminding everyone why Houston stands as a city that never stops giving.” Emillian White added, “It wasn’t just a concert—it was a movement, a shared experience that brought us all closer to making a real difference.”

Fighting Homelessness, Building Hope At the heart of the Diamond Dreams Gala lies its purpose: addressing homelessness in Houston. This year’s beneficiary, New Hope Housing, celebrated 30 years of providing affordable housing and support services to families, individuals, and seniors in need. Joy Horak-Brown, President and CEO of New Hope Housing, expressed her gratitude: “Houston is a city that cares, and this event showcases the powerful impact that can be achieved when we come together. With the Astros Foundation’s support, we’re building futures and ensuring that every Houstonian has a place to call home.” Paula Harris, Senior VP Community Affairs and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation, echoed this sentiment: “Through our partnership with Chevron, we’ve raised over $5 million to support housing solutions. Having Ne-Yo as this year’s entertainment guarantees the continued success of this gala, powered by Houston’s unmatched generosity.”

Astros Foundation: A Legacy of Community Impact From its Community Leaders program, which revitalizes public parks, to the Astros Youth Academy, which mentors and trains young athletes, the Astros Foundation continues to lead Houston’s philanthropic efforts. The Diamond Dreams Gala has raised more than $5 million since its inception in 2016, ensuring a lasting legacy of service to Houston’s most vulnerable populations. Kim Gagne captured the gala’s heart and purpose perfectly: “It’s more than a fundraiser; it’s a reminder that Houston is at its best when we stand together. From sponsors like Chevron to every guest in attendance, this city is proving that no challenge is too great when we unite.”

Sponsors and Star Power Shine Bright The evening was made possible by the generosity of sponsors, with presenting partner Chevron leading the way. Contributions from partners like Sire Spirits and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson added to the event’s success, underscoring the importance of collaboration in tackling community challenges. Sponsorship tiers, including the prestigious One in a Million package, offered exclusive perks like premier seating, VIP receptions, and recognition during the event. Each ticket purchased helped push Houston closer to a brighter, more equitable future.

The Astros Foundation Auction and Ways to Stay Connected Fans also supported the cause through an online auction featuring unique sports memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences. Every bid brought the Astros Foundation one step closer to achieving its mission. Want to stay in the loop? Sign up for the Astros Foundation newsletter at astros.com/gala to receive updates on upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, and ways to get involved.

Houston Style Magazine: At the Heart of It All As Houston’s most-read weekly publication, Houston Style Magazine was proud to be part of the evening, with Emillian White and Kim Gagne offering unmatched coverage of this unforgettable event. Their keen eye and heartfelt storytelling brought the night’s magic to life, ensuring that readers could relive every moment. “This event is proof that Houston is a city that never forgets its roots,” said Emillian White. “From the players on the field to the sponsors in the spotlight, every piece of this gala was a reminder that giving back is what truly makes Houston shine.”

Don’t Miss Out The Diamond Dreams Gala wasn’t just an event; it was a movement, a celebration, and a call to action. As the night concluded with a DJ-led afterparty, guests left with hearts full of joy and a renewed commitment to making Houston a better place for all. Mark your calendars for next year’s gala, and don’t forget to visit astros.com/gala for all the latest updates. Together, we can continue to make a difference, one dream at a time.

