Chicago families who have lost loved ones to violence plant peace trees

By Andrew Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — It was an emotional afternoon in the Little Village and Brighton Park neighborhoods Tuesday, as families planted trees in honor of loved ones lost to gun violence.

The families hope the trees will bring attention to still-unsolved cases.

The parents of Jacob Abdallah were among the tree planters. They held vigil Tuesday just blocks away from where their son was gunned down in Little Village in November 2019.

The 24-year-old was just days away from being a new dad. His son is now 5 years old, and is being raised by his grandparents after his mother was also taken too soon—killed in a hit and run last year.

“He’s asked questions frequently about them,” said Jacob Abdalla’s mother, Melinda Abdallah. “‘What was Daddy like? Did daddy hug us? Did he kiss us?’ Who killed his daddy and why?”

The family paid tribute to Jacob Abdallah with the peace tree with the help of the Little Village-based organization Mothers and Families United For Justice

The peace tree program not only pays tribute to victims, but gives families a dedicated space to grieve while seeking justice.

“We have people see these trees now, and probably somebody says: ‘You know what? I remember something,’ and some tips can come in,” said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, of which Mothers and Families United for Justice is a committee.

“I hope it gives them a sense of compassion for those that were out that morning and seeing the actual shooting to come forward,” said Melinda Abdallah.

Juanita Arias is another mom navigating heartbreak. Her son, Adam Moreno, was shot and killed last September in Brighton Park—his tree planted near the scene.

Moreno’s case also remains unsolved.

“I mean, it’s torture, because these people are out there—probably driving along here back and forth—and we are over here still struggling,” Arias said.

As they grieve, the families cling to their faith—waiting and hoping for justice.

The group’s peace tree program will plant 35 trees in the coming year to honor other victims of gun violence. Those interested in requesting a peace tree to honor their loved one should contact Enriquez, at 773-562-7549.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.