Student driver, instructor hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash between trucks

By Zach Scott

NORTH NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — A driving instructor and their student are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in North Naples on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Bluebill Avenue at Vanderbilt Drive in North Naples around 10:20 a.m. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

According to reports, the student was doing a driving course and was waiting at a red light when a truck hit them from behind.

No further information on those involved has been provided at this time.

Deputies said the intersection at Bluebill Avenue and Vanderbilt Drive were closed in all directions.

Troopers are investigating what led up to the crash.

