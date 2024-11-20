Thieves steal over $20,000 of cannabis products at an Albuquerque dispensary

By Alyssa Munoz

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Albuquerque police are searching for thieves who hit a northeast dispensary.

The co-owner of Bogo Dispensary shared security footage of two thieves entering the shop. The video shows them taking product, trying to get it underneath the security gate. One of the owners said it was an inside job.

“We got set up by one of our employees. He left the door open, left the safe open. The employee left the key in the safe,” said one owner.

The dispensary opened a few months ago on Carlisle Boulevard NE. Now, they’re dealing with damages.

“It was over 20,000 worth of cannabis product, and then probably another ten or so of smoke shop stuff and then damages to the building and kicking in doors and breaking windows. They also stole cash,” he said. “It affects us a lot, you know, but with the help of the community and other local vendors, they’re able to help us and give us stuff on consignment. And we’re able to use the community’s outreach and help, too.”

The footage shows the face of one of the thieves, who appears to be young.

“When I was in middle school, I was playing Halo and eating chips, you know? Now, they just go home and get into trouble, and they want money, you know? But we should be keeping them doing arts and sports and giving them education on cannabis, rather than them thinking, oh, I’m just going to get high from here. They need to realize we’re not just using it to get high. We’re using it as medicine,” said the co-owner.

Police are still looking for information. Albuquerque police have not responded with an update on the case.

