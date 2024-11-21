L.A. Auto Show Opens Friday With Record Number of Test Drives

By Nahal Garakani

November 21, 2024 (LAPost.com) — More than 1,000 vehicles will fill the Los Angeles Convention Center when the L.A. Auto Show opens Friday, for its 10-day run through Dec. 1.

The show began in 1907 at Morley’s Skating Rink, where it displayed just 99 vehicles. Today, it stands as the largest auto show west of Chicago and has become a holiday staple for Southern California residents.

Interactive Experiences and Attractions The L.A. Auto Show will feature its largest number of test-drive experiences this year. Visitors can drive vehicles through downtown L.A. in the “City Ride” experience or test electric vehicles on a one-mile track at “Electric Avenue.” Professional drivers will demonstrate off-road capabilities at Camp Jeep and Ford’s Bronco Mountain obstacle courses.

“This show connects today’s automotive innovations with tomorrow’s possibilities,” Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of ANSA Productions and the show’s organizer, said in a press release issued Tuesday.

The event opens with AutoMobility L.A., a preview day on Thursday, drawing more than 5,000 media members and industry professionals from 50 countries.

A new gaming arena in Kentia Hall features racing simulators and popular video games, including Need for Speed and Mario Kart, marking the show’s effort to attract younger audiences.

Show Hours and Special Schedule The Convention Center doors open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with shorter hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Convention Center will open Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving early on weekends to avoid peak crowds.

Practical Information and Ticketing The event is entirely cashless, with tickets available for purchase online or at on-site ticketing kiosks. Visitors are encouraged to check the official website for specific daily schedules and any potential updates to show hours.

Plan Your Visit Visitors can test-drive new vehicles, explore electric cars and browse hundreds of models. The show features both traditional combustion engines and the latest electric vehicles, offering consumers a chance to compare options before making a purchase. Tickets are available online or at the Convention Center.

