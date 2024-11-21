Skip to Content
Maui Bus stuck in sinkhole in Kahului

Published 3:01 PM

By Jeremiah Estrada

    KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A Maui Bus got stuck in a sinkhole on Lono Avenue in Kahului on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the area reported the incident that happened on Nov. 20. At this time, Maui County has not responded about the bus.

It was not reported how many passengers were onboard along with any Maui Bus employees that were affected.

