Motor City Pizza in Lewisville puts a Thanksgiving feast on a slice

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but at Motor City Pizza in Lewisville, every day feels like the holiday. They’ve taken Thanksgiving dinner and turned it into something you can hold in your hand—a Thanksgiving pizza.

Owner Greg Tierney, a Detroit native, opened the shop four years ago to bring authentic Detroit deep-dish pizza to Texas. But recently, his creativity led him to an idea that’s as festive as it is delicious.

“Imagine everything you have on your Thanksgiving table, putting it on a pizza,” said Tierney.

That’s exactly what he’s done.

The Thanksgiving pizza is a combination of freshly roasted turkey, his mom’s dressing recipe, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, fried onions, and a drizzle of gravy—all cooked from scratch.

“We’re roasting our own turkeys and making our own dressing,” Tierney said. “It reminds me of home, my mom, and my family sitting around the Thanksgiving table.”

Once assembled, the pizza is baked to perfection.

The Thanksgiving pizza is only available through November, but Tierney said if it’s popular enough, he might consider keeping it around.

“It’s unique and different. We don’t often get a chance to try things like this, so give it a whirl!” he said.

If you’re looking for a fun and festive twist on a simple takeout pizza, Motor City Pizza will be serving its Thanksgiving slice at least until the end of November.

