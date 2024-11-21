‘Predator hunters’ plotted to hunt down ‘rich dudes’

By Web staff

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Antonio Coleman and Katurio Grigsby seemingly took pride in their self-labeled “predator hunters” role — boasting in some media interviews about their desire to expose men they believed were searching out underage females for sex.

One of their schemes involved former KTBS news director Bill Lunn, whom the men accused of having inappropriate communications with a teenage girl before meeting up with her. Their version soon was debunked when Shreveport police said Coleman and Grigsby altered text messages to make it appear Lunn was doing something illegal.

Shreveport police told the two to stop their so-called vigilante efforts. But weeks later, Coleman and Grigsby continued, leading to their arrests for confronting and injuring a man in a Shreveport mobile home park.

Still, they didn’t stop. A month later, the pair escalated into more aggressive plans that included extortion and increased violence, with details of how they plotted to hunt down “rich dudes” included in Bossier City police reports.

Their last victim suffered serious injuries after being shot in the head with a BB gun pistol. They also left him naked in a city park bathroom.

Coleman and Grigsby – along with their alleged accomplice India Gray – now face charges that likely ends their predator hunter days for good. All face assorted charges, including armed robbery and aggravated second-degree battery. Armed robbery alone carries a sentence of 10 to 99 years upon conviction.

Gray is free on bond, but Coleman and Grigsby are held in Bossier Maximum Security Facility on bonds of $760,000 and $736,000, respectively.

Charges are pending in Caddo District Court, too, for Coleman and Grigsby for second-degree battery.

But their most current arrest back in the summer is the most striking when it comes to how the Coleman and Grigsby carried out their plans. It all came to a head on July 24 when Bossier City police were dispatched to a call about a naked and bloodied man walking on Shed Road.

The victim told police he contacted a woman on a MeetMe app and agreed to meet for possible sex. The female picked him up at his home and drove him to Meadowview Park, where she asked him to go into the women’s bathroom with her.

He followed, but before he got to the door two black males wearing masks pulled him inside. The victim said the men kept trying to get him to say he was meeting with an underage girl but he would not because the girl was not underage.

The victim said the men beat him with their fists, kicked him and hit him with a BB pistol. His wallet containing $30 cash and his cell phone were taken.

The men ordered him to take off all his clothes and wait 5 minutes before leaving. He eventually left and walked out to the road to try and find help.

The man required medical treatment. One of his eyes was swollen shut. He had two penetrating wounds to his face and head, severe bruising to his right cheek and jaw, along with lacerations to his scalp and back of his head. Lead pellets were embedded in his head, jaw and abdomen and had to be removed.

Fingerprints lifted from the scene quickly led to Coleman. And a detective recognized him as a suspect in a similar crime in Shreveport the month before.

By early August, Coleman, Grigsby and Gray were in custody.

In an interview with a BCPD detective, Coleman identified himself as a “predator hunter who became very popular for catching a famous news anchor attempting to have sex with a juvenile.” The investigator included in his notes that Shreveport police discovered evidence the messages were fabricated to lure the news anchor to a location.

Coleman admitted to conducting the Bossier City “sting operation” with Grigsby and a female decoy. Coleman said he is the investigator, and Grigsby is the interrogator and records the interactions. He described Gray as a “popular TikTok entertainer” and a recent Parkway High who drives a BMW.

Coleman identified apps he said predators use to find their victims. He claimed the man at Meadowview Park believed he was meeting with a 14-year-old.

In his statement, Coleman admitted to the detective he and Grigsby were hiding in the bathroom waiting for the man to arrive. He denied shooting the victim with the BB gun, but said he hit him once.

A search of Coleman’s home led to the discovery of a credit card belonging to a Hispanic male, believed to have been robbed and beaten three days before at the same park.

BCPD police also conducted a forensic search of Coleman’s phone and found a message thread between him and “Amanda,” whose phone number was traced to Gray. In the text response, she said she did not want to end up dead or in jail, to which Coleman replied he was not going to let anything happen because he and “T” talked about ways to “get a gun and go big with this.”

“Coleman then further advises he does not want them missing out on making ‘2K per hit with these rich dudes,’” according to the police report.

The detective said video on Coleman’s phone shows the moments before the victim arrives, and Coleman can be seen raising his jacket slightly with a black handgun in his waistband. Photographs of Gray, one of which shows her standing next to a BMW she says is hers, also were found on his phone.

Gray refused to answer questions when interviewed by detectives.

During Grigsby’s interview, he was asked to explain their “predator hunting.” He said he and his friend, A.J. (Coleman) came up with the idea to catch adults wanting to have sex with minors through dating websites. Grigsby said when their target arrives at a location the encounter is filmed to get them to admit what they did was wrong, according to the police report.

He blamed Coleman for wanting to get money from their victims but said that was not what he wanted to do. He said he just wanted to record the interaction then “call the cops.”

Grigsby gave the detective a version of what took place at Meadowview Park, denying either he or Coleman hurt the man; however, he then changed his statement saying he was being deceptive. He admitted the encounter became physical and they took the man’s bank card.

Grigsby also said the encounter with the Hispanic male on July 21 at the same park also became physical, “but it wasn’t that bad.” When asked how they got $600 from that victim, Grigsby said the man called a female to transfer it to them because “he was one of those guys that like knew like it was wrong for what he was doing,” the report states.

The investigator asked Grigsby about the Lunn incident.

“Kataurio advised that was the type of thing they were trying to do but ‘it escalated.’ Kataurio advised it was always AJ who wanted to get the money,” the detective’s report states.

Grigsby, Coleman and a third man confronted Lunn with similar allegations in June. Shreveport police cleared Lunn of any wrongdoing and no charges were filed. Lunn resigned his position at KTBS on June 3.

Grigsby and Coleman told Shreveport police they caught nine or 10 other men through their sting operations prior to Lunn; however, SPD was unable to confirm that.

Coleman and Grigsby have had initial appearances in Caddo and Bossier courts on their separate cases. More are scheduled in Bossier next month. Gray does not appear until January.

