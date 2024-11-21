Redford Union School District adds 6 therapy dogs to support students’ mental health

By Veronica Ortega

REDFORD, Michigan (WWJ) — Mental health is a top priority for parents of children in school.

This is why Redford Union School District is investing in a proven method that’s an instant mood boost — eight therapy dogs.

Whether he’s walking down the hallway or into a classroom, seeing 5-year-old Moon is the highlight of everyone’s day at Hilbert Elementary School.

“He’s just a great dog. He’s just so loving,” said student Ellen Graham.

The weekly visit is also the best part of Moon’s day.

“He recognizes it from the car, and he can’t wait to get out the back seat, and he can’t wait to get in to say hi to the staff before we go and see the students. He’s excited to be here,” said Collin Smith, Moon’s owner.

The school district introduced therapy dogs two years ago, and things have gone so well that it decided to add six more dogs.

“We have seen improvement in culture and climate in a positive way, where students are excited. That increases attendance, and that increases engagement, and that’s really what we’re looking for,” said Jessica Miller, coordinator of social-emotional learning for Redford Union School District.

Studies have shown that dogs relieve stress, anxiety and depression.

“If there’s a child who’s struggling and really wants to see Moon. We’ll make that happen. Sometimes we just need extra cuddles and love,” said Jill Burch, principal at Hilbert Elementary.

Moon’s owner says his mission in life is to get everyone to pet him.

“He would rather really meet people than other dogs. He thinks everybody is here on earth to pet him, and he wants just to have that opportunity,” Smith said.

