Stanislaus County probation officer accused of filming woman at Target fitting room

By Daniel Macht

STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A 29-year-old probation officer in Stanislaus County has been arrested after allegedly recording a woman who was trying on clothes in a Target fitting room.

Adrian Machuca, of Waterford, was arrested Tuesday while at work at the Stanislaus County Probation Department. He was booked for possession of matters depicting sexual content and looking into an area where someone would reasonably expect privacy, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 12, a 21-year-old woman was shopping at a Target in Riverbank and looked up to see a cellphone above her fitting room door, the sheriff’s office said. After putting on her clothes, she opened the door and saw a man who quickly went into another fitting room and pretended to try on shoes.

The woman confronted him and told him to delete the video but he ran away. He was later seen on surveillance footage leaving the Target and deputies identified his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

“After reviewing evidence, they ultimately determined they had enough reason to believe that he, in fact, had committed that crime,” said Sgt. Erich Layton of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. “They also located child pornography on his phone.”

Machuca is now the subject of administrative and criminal investigations, the sheriff’s office said. He no longer has access to incarcerated youth.

“This in no way is reflective of the positive work that the men and women of the Stanislaus County Probation Department do every day to ensure our community remains safe,” the department said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners at the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that this situation is fully investigated.”

Machuca has since been released from jail after posting $51,000 bail.

“We are investigating the matter administratively and in the meantime, the individual has been placed on administrative leave and no longer has access to our incarcerated youth or any of our facilities,” said Mark Ferriera, chief probation officer for Stanislaus County.

