Video shows restaurant owner attacked after confronting group urinating outside business

By Stephon Dingle, Christian Olaniran

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Video obtained by WJZ shows the owner of a Towson restaurant being assaulted after he said he confronted a group of people for urinating in front of the business on Sunday, November 17.

Police said officers responded at 12:05 a.m. to Kerb Restaurant on East Chesapeake Avenue regarding an assault involving a handgun. When the police were called, the suspects began to leave. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the business owner, according to police.

WJZ obtained surveillance video of the attack.

“So I start walking toward the entrance. Once I got here, I see there’s two gentlemen here, one of them trying to urinate on the corner,” Kerb owner Masoud Athari said.

Officers canvassed the surrounding area but could not find the suspects.

The video shows after the man in the lighter gray clothing finished urinating on the business, he immediately punched Athari before two others joined in.

“And once he punched me, I grabbed him by his hoodie, we rolled on and I fell in between the two cars,” Athari said. “He was on top of me. I was holding him and then his other partner attacked my co-workers.”

Baltimore County police arrived just moments after the assault and one of the suspects brandished a gun.

“And then he says, ‘Do you want one?'” Athari said.

Athari saw the video of him being assaulted through video from the next-door barbershop.

“It’s insane,” Athari said. “I’m glad I’m OK.”

If you recognize those suspects, call Baltimore County police.

Athari, who has owned Kerb Restaurant since 2014, said he is married with a child. He moved to the United States from Iran in 2007.

Athari, affectionately known as Mr. Kerb, said says most students and customers love visiting his late-night fast food spot.

“It’s a rare problem we have here honestly,” Athari said. “A lot of Towson kids, they are not bad kids. They come here, they party but, certain types of people, why do they have to carry a gun, they’re just here to create a problem, not to have a good time.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.