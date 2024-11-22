Lyft driver says she was attacked by passenger over car seat dispute

By Jamie Mayes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A local Lyft driver says she was assaulted by a passenger she was supposed to drive.

Mary Carmen Parra Martinez says she’s been a Lyft driver for three and a half years, but she says she was assaulted on Tuesday near the intersection of 28th and Greenwood.

She says the incident unfolded when she arrived to pick up a customer who had a small child.

Lyft’s safety standards require riders to bring a car seat for children who need one.

To adhere to these guidelines, Parra Martinez says she refused to give the ride without a car seat.

“It’s accident, and he’s not in a car seat. It’s a big problem for me,” Parra Martinez said.

Parra Martinez says the woman yelled at her, grabbed her phone, and began hitting her with it.

“Here and here she hit me, in my head, back, and then seatbelt she strangled me with seatbelt,” Parra Martinez said. “She took my glasses in my face, broken.”

Landon Howington, Parra Martinez’s fiancé, says he was shocked when he heard Parra Martinez had been attacked.

“She was very upset, just nervous. You could see red marks, bruises. I could feel her head with knots on top of it,” Howington said.

The couple says they’re confused as to why anyone would react so violently.

“She was just trying to give you a ride and look out for your kid,” Howington said.

LMPD says they are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

