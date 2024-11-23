Fire destroys historic Meinhardt Mansion, property owner in custody

By Michele Fiore

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A devastating fire in Burlington has cost the city one of its most loved homes, a mansion built in 1883, and now, all eyes are on the mansion’s owner.

CBS 58 obtained the deed for 201 S. Kane Street, showing it sold in July of this year. Less than 24 hours after extensive fire damages, the owner’s in jail on multiple charges.

Firefighters battled thick smoke and flames at this three-story home starting around 3:30 a.m., pressing hard to prevent it from spreading. Olin Ellingstad’s dad was home right next door.

“The fire department showed up and basically told him he has to get out cause they’re worried his house might catch on fire,” said Ellingstad.

Flames were contained to the 52,000 square foot home known as the Meinhardt Mansion, a staple in the Burlington community.

“I was just kind of shocked. You know I never expected that house to ever disappear. It’s been here my whole life,” said Ellingstad.

We’ve been watching a steady stream of concerned faces out there, looking up at the mansion and even now, 13 hours later, still finding some smoke in the middle of it.

They stopped to take photos and share their grief. Online, comments expressed sorrow like this one, “I am completely heartbroken.”

“It’s just a treasure that we’ve lost,” said Bob Hartwick, neighbor.

Historic photos show the home at Kane and Chandler Boulevard in better days. It was originally owned by a local banker.

“It actually had the first telephone that was ever installed in Burlington because he owned the bank building downtown and he wanted to be able to phone back and forth to the bank. So, the first telephone line was installed to this building,” said Hartwick.

The fire chief tells us no one was in the home when firefighters got on scene, and there were no injuries to first responders. Hours later, Robert Staton, who took ownership of the home in July, is now in custody, and a community who treasured this historic home is left with one question, why?

“It’s gonna be sad. It’s like one of the best houses on the road,” said one unidentified neighbor.

Police have not yet disclosed what they believe Staton did. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. Charges being recommended by police include unsafe burning of own building, negligent handling of burning material and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.