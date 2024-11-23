Police officer charged with manslaughter in deadly crash that killed two men

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

WARREN, Michigan (WWJ) — A Warren police officer has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed two men on Sept. 30, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer James Burke, 28, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of a moving violation causing serious and one count of willful neglect of duty. Burke, who had been with the Warren Police Department for nearly three years, was arranged on Friday and received a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

A second police officer who was in the vehicle was not charged.

“Our thoughts remain with those whose lives were impacted by this tragic crash,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. “We hope the conclusion of this investigation begins to bring a sense of closure and healing as they continue to navigate this difficult time.”

Burke was driving with the other officer in a police cruiser when he crashed into a vehicle, killing 34-year-old Cedric Hayden Jr. and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis.

Hayden and Pettis’ families each filed a $100 million lawsuit. The family accused the officers of driving over 100 mph when they crashed into a Dodge Durango occupied by Pettis and Hayden Jr. at the corner of Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue in Warren. The lawsuits allege that the officers failed to adhere to traffic laws and were, did not activate sirens or lights, and failed to brake before the crash.

Police claim the crash was the result of a high-speed pursuit.

Warren police say Burke had been on administrative leave since the crash. An internal review will be conducted.

Police say the other officer will return to work when he fully recovers from his injuries.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido issued a statement, saying, “While police officers often face challenging and fast-moving situations, the decision to drive at high speeds without lights or sirens undermines the safeguards meant to protect everyone on the road. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, and we remain committed to pursuing justice in this matter.”

Full statement from the Warren Police Department

The traffic accident on 09/30/2024 at Schoenherr near Prospect was a tragedy for all involved. Two police officers sustained serious injuries and the lives of two young men were lost. The driver of the police vehicle, Officer James Burke, has been with our department for nearly three years and served honorably at another law enforcement agency for five years prior to joining our Department. He comes from a law enforcement family and has an impeccable record of public service with multiple public service awards and accolades, including a 2024 Medal of Valor for heroism in the line of duty. Officer Burke had no history of problematic driving or any prior incidents of concern before this tragic accident. Still, the seriousness of this accident involving a police officer necessitated an independent review by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Today, the Warren Police Department was made aware that the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office had completed their independent investigation into this tragic accident and requested a review of the investigation be conducted by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. We were informed the Prosecutor’s Office decided to charge Officer Burke with two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle, one count of moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function, and one count of willful neglect of duty by a public official. Of course, this officer is entitled to due process and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. That being said, police officers are subject to the same criminal code as the citizens we serve and, as such, the Warren Police Department acknowledges the Prosecutor’s decision.

Officer Burke has been on administrative leave since the date of this motor vehicle accident. Now that the criminal investigation has concluded, the internal investigation will examine this incident looking for Officer Burke’s compliance with Warren Police Policies and Procedures. As required by the collective bargaining agreement, he will be given a due process hearing to determine the future of his employment with the Warren Police Department after the internal investigation is concluded. He will not return to work from his administrative leave before that hearing occurs.

The passenger officer was not charged with a crime. This officer has also been on administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office investigation was ongoing. Given today’s update, the passenger officer will be returned to work once he fully recovers from the serious injuries he suffered in this accident.

Again, the Warren Police Department recognizes the gravity of this tragic incident and extends our deepest sympathies to the victims’ family and friends. We also continue to pray for the full recovery of our injured officers. Despite this difficult time, the men and women of this Department remain dedicated to serving our community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. The Department is committed to learning from this incident and moving forward towards our never-ending goal of excellence in law enforcement and public service.

