‘My babies are alive’: Man says deadly Rancho Cordova shooting was self defense

RANCHO CORDOVA, California (KCRA) — A Rancho Cordova man said he was defending his family when a burglar broke into his property early Sunday morning.

Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the man shot and killed the suspect at a business on Folsom Boulevard and West La Loma Drive just after 1 a.m.

The man said his name is Robert and that he did not want to give his last name.

“All of a sudden, the guy kicked the door. Boom and boom! It was that quick,” he said.

That was the moment Robert, 70, said he was forced to defend his life and the life of his grandsons, ages four and 14.

“We’d have been dead if he would have got my gun when I pulled it out because he continued to go towards me, he wasn’t afraid of me,” Robert said.

Robert said he stays in the building, which he manages, and was asleep in the back room with the boys when the older grandchild woke him up.

“He shook me. ‘Papa, wake up, there’s somebody breaking in,'” Robert said. “I didn’t hear the glass break.”

Broken glass is still all over the floor. Robert placed a large poster in the window frame.

A man passing by recorded video of the crime scene when Rancho Cordova police closed off the parking lots Sunday morning. His name is Sunny.

He said he understands why Robert pulled the trigger.

“You have to protect yourself. It’s what you have to do,” Sunny said. “I have kids, and if I have to protect them, I will definitely do that. It’s your life, That’s your blood, and you definitely have to do stuff like that.”

Sheriff deputies are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide but also say it should send a strong message to criminals.

“Residents are fed up. Residents don’t want to be a victim. Business owners don’t want to be victims anymore, and they’re taking their matters into their own hands,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi. “This isn’t something that we’re encouraging vigilantism by any stretch, but at the same time, you have to applaud him. He demonstrated restraint. He did what he had to do to protect the people inside and including himself.”

Robert said if faced with the same decision, he would put his life on the line for his family again.

“Am I upset about him? Yes. I didn’t want him to break in, but I’m very happy that my babies are alive,” he said.

Robert and his grandchildren were not hurt.

Investigators said Robert has been cooperative and they do not believe he will be arrested or face charges.

The coroner’s office has not identified the suspect. Gandhi said he was a man in his 30s and did not have a gun on him.

Robert said the suspect flashed a light in his face and thought he saw something with a trigger.

