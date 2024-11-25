Thunder players spread holiday cheer while helping provide 400 turkeys to families

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Thunder players recently helped give away hundreds of turkeys to families in need in the Oklahoma City metro.

Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams met with families at the Downtown YMCA, helping complete Thanksgiving meals with 400 turkeys and other grocery items. Thunder Girls and Rumble also were there snapping pictures and spreading some holiday cheer.

“This is the beauty of it. You know scoring points and winning games is good, but you know whenever you can do something like this for a good cause and good meaning, it’s worth way more,” Williams said.

The event was part of the Thunder’s 17th season of holiday assistance that looks to brighten the spirit of thousands of people in Oklahoma.

