New York teen dies after collapsing at hockey game

BETHPAGE, New York (WCBS) — Connor Kasin, a Massapequa High School student, died after he collapsed at a hockey game on Long Island, police said.

Kasin, 17, lost consciousness on the ice Saturday night during an intermission at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center, Nassau County Police said.

People at the game administered CPR until an ambulance and police arrived, according to officials. Kasin was then taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

In a letter to high school faculty, staff and parents, Superintendent William Brennan said:

“It is with profound sorrow that I inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved Massapequa High School students, Connor Kasin. Connor was a cherished member of our school community, known for his kindness, positivity, enthusiasm, and big smile. He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be felt deeply by all of us.

Our hearts are heavy as we grieve alongside Connor’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We understand that this loss may raise many emotions, and we want to assure you that support is available. Our school counseling teams are here to provide emotional support to students, staff, and families. We encourage anyone who feels they need assistance to contact their school.

As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask that you keep Connor’s family in your thoughts and prayers, and respectfully honor their privacy as they cope with this immeasurable loss.

Please know that we are committed to supporting one another through this challenging time. Together, we will honor Connor’s memory and provide care for those who are grieving.”

The cause of Kasin’s death was not immediately released. Police said an investigation is ongoing, but they do not suspect criminality.

