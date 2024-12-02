Family’s famous holiday lights have returned home

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Nathan Bugg began decorating his house with lights at Christmastime in 1971, adding more and more every year until the display became so elaborate that neighbors asked the city to shut it down in 2001.

But that wasn’t the end of what was already a 30-year tradition. Bugg, a 28-year Navy veteran, took his show on the road throughout New Mexico, with the help of his family, until his death in 2018.

Triumphantly, at the city’s invitation, the Bugg lights are back where it all began at 2223 Hoffman Drive NE after spending last year’s holiday season in Belen.

Jared Bugg, Nathan’s grandson, is in charge these days. He says there must be 60,000 lights altogether, although they’ve lost count, and many of the original 3D animated mechanisms including Tweety Bird, the California Raisins, and his grandfather’s — and his — favorite, Snoopy, the beloved “Peanuts” character.

“The responses we’ve had so far are is that ‘we’re glad to have it back,'” Bugg said. “They’re excited to see it. The joy on the kids’ faces is what we look forward to.”

Bugg is hopeful that, now that the lights are home, they will keep glowing for some time.

“I’m the third generation,” he said. “My Dad was the second, and now it’s on the fourth — my daughter is helping, so we are four generations deep.”

