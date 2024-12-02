Small plane goes off Gnoss Field runway in Novato

By Dave Pehling

NOVATO, California (KPIX) — Emergency responders are at the scene of a small plane that appears to have crashed into a ditch after going off the runway at Novato’s Gnoss Field Monday morning.

A PulsePoint alert was sent out in Marin County shortly before 11 a.m. that indicated there was a small plane crash at 451 Airport Rd. in Novato where Gnoss Field is located.

Aerial footage showed Novato firefighters along with air field personnel at the scene of the incident. The small plane was nose down at the edge of what appeared to be a drainage ditch alongside the landing strip. The plane did not appear to have sustained any serious damage.

So far there is no word of any injuries in connection with the incident. CBS News Bay Area has reached out to authorities for additional information. A Marin County Sheriff’s Department official said he didn’t have details about the plane or any damage, other than a propeller was damaged. He didn’t know if the plane was landing or taking off.

Gnoss Field was the site of a fatal small-plane crash in late August when a Mayer Aero Commander 200D aircraft came down into a hangar at the field. The coroner division of the sheriff’s office later confirmed the pilot was identified as 75–year-old Redding resident Jeffrey Buren Khahling.

