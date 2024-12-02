‘Thankful’: 2 months after Helene, Western North Carolina survivors move into temporary housing



By Akilah Davis

OLD FORT, North Carolina (WTVD) — With the keys to her new home in hand, Kelli Hart has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. She and her husband Tom, who is a disabled Vietnam veteran just moved in.

“These are the keys to my happy place,” said Hart. “I’m just trying to unpack some boxes, get the table ready and festive, so I can get in the mood to cook a big old turkey and dressing and all the good stuff he likes.”

Eyewitness News got a tour of the two-bedroom RV that the Harts will call home. They have spent the past two months living in churches, hotels and even their car.

“You really start appreciating those things when you’re living in a car and have to go to the bathroom,” she said.

The couple lived in North Cove, North Carolina when Hurricane Helene caused the nearby creek to rise over its banks. The fire marshall came knocking at her door.

“He said it’s time to go now. I said what? He said that creek is a river and unless you want to be part of it, you better grab him and let go. We left with just the clothes on our back,” Hart said.

The couple lost everything, including their cat Ally. They had no flood insurance and neither did Johnny Bass and his wife.

“You don’t buy flood insurance in the mountains. Know what I mean,” Bass exclaimed. “The house is still standing, but the water went three and a half feet deep completely through it all.”

Their home is just a few doors down from the Harts at Old Fort RV Park, a temporary housing community for Helene survivors provided by FEMA.

According to FEMA, 33 families have temporary homes to call their own in Western North Carolina as of Thanksgiving and nearly 500 families have been approved for housing. FEMA is paying hotel costs for almost 12,000 survivors in the state. The federal agency has already paid more than $ 940,000 to help survivors with their rent.

The data was released as Hurricane Helene brought mass destruction to North Carolina, with many people losing their homes, businesses and lives. The federal government was accused of not responding to hard hit areas and it became political in the weeks leading up to the presidential election.

“I’m a devout Republican and it doesn’t matter. I’m out here shoulder to shoulder with devout Democrats,” said John Safar, developer and owner of the RV park.

He is allowing FEMA to support survivors with temporary housing for up to 18 months. The park is large enough for 50 mobile homes.

“Everybody is out here together trying to make this thing happen as quickly as possible to get these people into a nice safe environment. That’s all it’s about,” he said.

It’s that spirit that survivors in this community are embracing as they prepare for their first Thanksgiving in their new homes.

“I have my be thankful plates because we are very thankful,” said Hart.

