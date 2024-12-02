‘The quest, itself, will never end’: Man visits all 224 Pizza Ranch locations

By A.J. Bayatpour

LISBON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — As is often the case, Jason Halkias was the first customer in the parking lot when he visited the Pizza Ranch location in Lisbon last October.

Halkias was waiting to enter his 221st location as he closed in on his goal of visiting all 224 of the pizza buffet chain’s restaurants.

“Some people think the food is dry,” Halkias said. “But I like to tell them, “Go earlier!’ The food is more fresh.”

It is less common for TV news crews to be with Halkias when he sees a new Pizza Ranch. In Lisbon, a confused buffet manager emerged from the store to ask what was going on.

Halkias explained his mission and told the manager he had only four locations left to visit, and that explained the media attention. The manager seemed amused by it all and went back inside before unlocking the doors a few minutes later when the clock struck 11:00 a.m.

Halkias, a native of Davenport, Iowa, said he first went to a Pizza Ranch in 2005. He desires to see each restaurant is rooted in romance.

“Back in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, I actually met up with a woman there who happened to be a big Pizza Ranch fanatic, and we dated for a little over two years,” Halkias said. “Even though that relationship eventually ended, the passion just continued from there.”

Halkias said he knows exactly what it is about the Iowa-based buffet chain that keeps both his stomach and heart full.

“Well, it’s the environment,” he explained. “There’s nothing quite like the environment of Pizza Ranch. The friendly service, the really good food, and, of course, it’s a community-type feel.”

As the visits began to stack up, franchisees would become familiar with Halkias. He’d often message individual stores on social media to inform them he was headed their way.

The stores would then post about the visits. With the niche fame came whispers about whether Halkias was a Pizza Ranch plant.

“Some people who might have their own theories out there might think that Pizza Ranch is actually paying me to do this,” Halkias said. “The fact of the matter is, no they’re not. I self-fund all my swings.”

The food may not be free, but Halkias acknowledged he has started getting special treatment from some of the restaurants as they learn he’s coming to scratch them off his list.

“When I went to Springfield, Missouri, they put my favorite, stuffed buffalo chicken here, as the specialty pizza of the week,” he said.

Pizza Ranch does allow customers to request their own pizza to be set out at the buffet. During the Lisbon visit, Halkias requested his beloved stuffed crust buffalo chicken pizza, as well as a cherry dessert pizza.

Halkias also acknowledged it takes a certain type of personality to commit to visiting each of a chain restaurant’s locations.

“It’s something about who I am that has nothing to do with Pizza Ranch, itself,” he explained. “I am well-known in my community for advocating for autism. I have autism, and I’m not afraid to be open about that.”

That advocacy has helped Halkias raise awareness in his hometown. For one week in April, the Davenport Skybridge will turn its lights blue to commemorate World Autism Month. It hasn’t stopped there, either.

“And then this year, the city asked if I wanted to accept a proclamation from them declaring the month as such,” Halkias said. “I said, ‘Yes I will. I will do that.'”

As for the mission, Halkias, who works part-time jobs as a custodian and wedding DJ, finished visiting all 224 restaurants on October 29 when he stopped by the Sioux Center, Iowa location.

The company gifted him a plaque and a sweatshirt.

“It means a lot to know that as much as I give back to Pizza Ranch, they give back to me,” Halkias said. “And I don’t really expect that.”

Halkias said he has mixed feelings about the milestone. While it was rewarding to hit his goal, he noted there are already plans for new locations to open. Halkias said once a store opens, he will add it to his list.

“Very exciting and a little bittersweet,” he said. “Because, then, you realize you’ve come so far, but then you realize at the same time, it never really ends.”

