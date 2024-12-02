Young people turn to thrift stores for holiday shopping this year

By Isabel Litterst

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A new report from the National Retail Federation shows more people ages 18-24 are turning to thrift stores for their holiday shopping needs.

The NRF report said the uptick is due to younger people being more interested in saving money and being more sustainable around the holidays.

Second-hand stores in New Hampshire said this year’s Black Friday was their busiest yet, and customer demographics are changing.

“A lot younger, high school, all the way up,” said Laurie Guillette with Corey’s Closet in Hooksett. “We had a line out the door at 7:30 on Black Friday. We open at 9:30. It was crazy all day long.”

“We started putting any new donated items to the side for Black Friday. We were able to offer those at a really low price, so that was good for gifts,” Guillette added.

In addition, the NRF said consumer spending around the holidays is expected to reach a record $902 per person, compared to $875 per person in 2023.

