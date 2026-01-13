Skip to Content
ISU breaks ground on major renovation for Roy F. Christensen Complex

By
Published 5:10 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A big day for Idaho State University as work begins on a major renovation! Tuesday, school leaders broke ground on major renovations to the Roy F. Christensen Complex, the future home for ISU's nationally recognized physician assistant program and its Medical Laboratory Science program.

ISU says the PA program is the only one of its kind in Idaho, and the move will provide more space and modern labs for students. The medical laboratory science program will also relocate from Leonard Hall, which has been under construction for the past three years. 

University leaders say this project is all about preparing future healthcare professionals with the best possible training environment. 

