Bystanders rescue victim who drove off cliff in California

By Christian Balderas

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Santa Cruz police say that a vehicle went over a cliff into the ocean on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported at West Cliff Drive and Swift Street at around 11:21 a.m.

Police say the vehicle that ended up in the water crashed with another vehicle before going off the cliff.

Firefighters say that two bystanders jumped in to help save the victim floating in the water. Santa Cruz Fire rescue swimmers took the victim from the bystanders to the harbor patrol vessel.

Santa Cruz Fire Chief Rob Oatey says that one victim is being flown to an out-of-county trauma center.

“Thank you to both bystanders who jumped in to save this victim’s life. Those few seconds were pivotal in the teamwork of this save,” said Marine Safety Officer Brendan Daley.

No other victims were reported in the crash.

