Jack Harlow croons Sinatra and Elvis during shows with Louisville Orchestra

By WLKY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Each year, Jack Harlow’s “No Place Like Home” tour is different than the year before, but none have been quite as unique as this.

For year four, he played with the Louisville Orchestra, conducted by the renowned Teddy Abrams, for a classier affair. Both Harlow and his fans were dressed to the nines for two nights of orchestral rap.

While rap music set to orchestral arrangements was interesting enough, perhaps the bigger surprise was watching Harlow croon.

Early in his set, he sang the Frank Sinatra standard “Fly Me To The Moon,” which on night two, he dedicated to his grandmother.

Then, towards the end of the show treated the audience to Elvis Presley’s version of “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Several dignitaries were in attendance, like Gov. Andy Beshear, who enjoyed his birthday there on Friday alongside his First Lady Brittainy Beshear.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.