Jackson Lee’s Legacy Lives On Through Erica Lee Carter’s Legislative Push

By Burt Levine

Click here for updates on this story

December 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a seamless transition that underscores the enduring spirit of service in Houston’s 18th Congressional District, Interim Congresswoman Erica Lee Carter (D-Houston) has stepped into her mother’s shoes with both grace and grit. Elected on November 5th to complete the term of the late, great Sheila Jackson Lee, Lee Carter has wasted no time in ensuring her mother’s unfinished work reaches the legislative finish line.

Taking the oath of office on November 12th in the storied halls of the U.S. Capitol, Lee Carter’s first actions reflect the values and tireless dedication her mother exemplified for nearly three decades in Congress. From amending Title 18 with H.R. 10228 to strengthening penalties for human trafficking in school zones, Lee Carter has already proven herself a formidable advocate for justice and child protection.

A Legacy Bill for a Cause That Cannot Wait

The newly titled “Sheila Jackson Lee Stop Human Trafficking in School Zones Act” is a poignant tribute to a woman whose life was dedicated to combating human exploitation. “As a mom and grandmother, this issue was close to my mother’s heart,” shared Lee Carter. “This bill is more than legislation—it’s a promise to protect our most vulnerable, our children.”

The bill, co-sponsored by West Harris County Congressman Michael McCaul, adds five years to federal prison sentences for trafficking offenses occurring within 1,000 feet of schools. McCaul, who had worked closely with Jackson Lee on the Homeland Security Committee, praised the legacy of collaboration. “Human trafficking is an egregious violation of human rights, preying on the most vulnerable among us,” he stated.

Statistics from Texas paint a sobering picture, with over 80,000 children known to be victims of trafficking. Lee Carter’s passionate drive to push this legislation reflects her commitment to carrying forward her mother’s unyielding advocacy.

More Than a Seat—A Mission

But Lee Carter’s ambition doesn’t stop at human trafficking legislation. She is also championing bills her mother introduced to enhance security for federal judges—a stark reminder of the risks public servants face. “The work my mother started is far from over, and I intend to see it through,” she said.

Her relentless schedule has mirrored her mother’s tradition of community engagement, attending parades, turkey giveaways, and connecting with constituents even through the Thanksgiving holiday. Every handshake and event echo Jackson Lee’s philosophy of public service being rooted in direct connection with the people.

The District’s Future in Strong Hands

As Lee Carter prepares to hand the reins to former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in January, the 18th Congressional District remains steeped in its storied history. From Barbara Jordan’s groundbreaking leadership to the passion of Mickey Leland, Craig Washington, and Sheila Jackson Lee, Turner will inherit a legacy of transformative advocacy.

For now, Houston Style Magazine readers and the people of Houston can rest assured that the fight for justice continues. Erica Lee Carter is proving that while her mother’s seat may now hold a new name, its commitment to serving the community remains steadfast.

In honoring the memory of Sheila Jackson Lee, her daughter has shown that legacies don’t just live on—they inspire action.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611