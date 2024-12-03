Mechanic wins $1 million on Boston Celtics scratch ticket, quotes Kevin Garnett’s iconic celebration

By Neal Riley

BOSTON (WBZ) — A mechanic from Seekonk and lifelong Boston Celtics fan is the first $1 million winner from a new basketball-themed scratch ticket in Massachusetts.

The Lottery said Brian Rego bought a $10 “Celtics Banner 18” ticket at a Speedway in Seekonk because the “Celtic Green” color of the game caught his eye.

According to the Lottery, Rego channeled Kevin Garnett’s iconic 2008 celebration when asked to describe how it felt to hit the jackpot, saying “Anything is possible!”

Rego claimed his prize Monday and chose to collect his winnings as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. And it sounds like he’ll be using some of the money to root on the C’s again.

“He added that he plans on investing his winnings, purchasing a new car for his wife, and attending this year’s NBA Finals as he’s confident the Celtics are going to repeat as NBA Champions,” the Lottery said.

The Celtics Banner 18 instant game just went on sale Nov. 19. It’s the fifth Celtics-branded game from the Lottery. There are still five $1 million prizes out there, as well as 75 $10,000 prizes.

The game also offers several “Second Chance Drawing” prizes, with opportunities to win Celtics tickets, merchandise and money. Five people will be invited to compete in a “Banner 18 Challenge” during halftime of a Celtics home game in Boston, with one person guaranteed to take home a $1 million prize.

