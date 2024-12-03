Meet the group of moms who shred at the skatepark

By Hannah Kliger

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — Across skateparks in Brooklyn, a group of moms has proved that the ramps and half-pipes are not just for the boys.

Over the past year, the Brooklyn Skate Moms have found friendship and community in the sport.

“It makes me a better mom. I think it’s it’s just a really good stress reliever, and it just like, you can’t go skating and leave stressed out,” said Greenpoint mom Shannon South.

South used to skate in her 20s, but set the sport aside for two decades. She rekindled her love for it after having her son.

“I realized that I needed more fun in my life, and I just needed to stop taking myself so seriously,” she said.

Nagisa Landfield’s three daughters have been skating for years. One day, she decided to step onto the board. Now, she skates almost every day.

“Most of the moms that I know, they go to a cafe or they just chat and I find it’s not as interesting to me. So actually, I can meet other moms from the same passion for skateboarding at the park,” she said.

About a year ago, an informal friend group became a social club, with its own social media page and monthly events.

The goal is to find others like them, passionate and adventurous.

Most of the women in the group are working moms who find the time to skate between school drop-offs and work meetings.

“I think it’s honestly helped me get gain some discipline and joy back into my life,” says Bed-Stuy resident Sue Yee Hubbard.

The moms even encouraged CBS News New York reporter Hannah Kliger to step onto the board, and with Landfield’s help, she made it down a small ramp without wiping out.

“It’s actually a very welcoming community. And people are excited when they see you and, you know, just sort of big-upping each other,” Hubbard adds of her hobby.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.