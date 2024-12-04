Man ordered to pay $12,000 to BARCS after 83 dogs were rescued from home

By Rushaad Hayward

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — The Baltimore man charged in an animal cruelty where 83 dogs were seized from his Central Park Heights home, now has to pay $12,000 in restitution to BARCS.

Robert Conley was also sentenced to over 10 years, suspending all but time served, with three years of supervised probation.

He’s required to have no animals in his possession and consent to random visits by animal control.

This stems from an incident that happened on May 23, when police arrived to the house because Conley didn’t pay rent.

Charging documents say when they got in the house, there was a strong smell of ammonia and all the dogs were in crates compiled of urine and feces.

All animals were taken from the home and evaluated by the BARCS Animal Shelter.

83 dogs in all—-60 adults and nearly two dozen puppies, which had been listed for sale on a social media site at up to $1,500 apiece, were seized.

Investigators found a Cane Corso, deemed as the family’s personal animal, was in better condition than many of the other animals in the house.

