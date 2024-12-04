Pueblo woman allegedly stabs husband to death in senior living facility

By Mackenzie Stafford

PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) — On Nov. 24, 2024, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to the Bonaventure Senior Living Facility in Pueblo on a report of a deceased man. The facility is near Highway 50 and Pueblo Blvd.

The PPD said detectives responded and a suspect was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder.

The PPD confirmed to KRDO13 that 72-year-old Kathy Lawton is accused of stabbing her 85-year-old husband to death in the independent living facility in which they were living.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim as 85-year-old Larry Lawton.

A fight between Larry and Kathy Lawton was overheard by a neighbor at Bonaventure at 4 p.m., according to arrest records. Kathy was found screaming in the lobby about her husband Larry’s death less than two hours later.

When the Bonaventure staff asked Kathy Lawton what happened, she allegedly blamed her husband’s death on “old age.” However, when the police arrived they say Kathy Latwon told them Larry Lawton had fallen and didn’t get up, documents show.

Detectives found Larry Lawton on the floor with multiple stab wounds, bruises, and a bloody knife on a table nearby. According to arrest documents, officers reported that Kathy Lawton had blood on her face, hands, and pant legs. They also noted that she smelled like alcohol.

Kathy Lawton was taken into custody and is now being held in the Pueblo County Jail on a $252,500 bond.

Past neighbors say Larry Lawton was friends with many in the neighborhood, a great man and that he will be missed.

The Bonaventure Senior Living Facility is mourning the loss of its resident. The facility released the following statement:

Bonaventure of Pueblo has recently learned of the tragic death of one our independent living residents due to an alleged incident of domestic violence. We extend our utmost sympathy to the resident’s family and friends. Each of our residents is important to us, and we take resident safety seriously. The victim and his wife resided in independent living, a section of our community that is active adult retirement living and receives no healthcare services. The altercation occurred behind closed doors inside their apartment and there were no witnesses. The alleged assailant remains incarcerated and will not be permitted to return to the community under any circumstances. We will remain cooperative with the police investigation. We would like to request privacy and respect for our residents and staff at Bonaventure of Pueblo during this time.

Brianna Westlake

Regional Director of Operations

Kathy Lawton now faces second-degree homicide charges. We reached out to her attorney who responded saying she will get us a response as soon as possible.

Kathy Lawton is set to be in court on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

