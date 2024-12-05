Amber Alert issued for 3 siblings kidnapped at Virginia bus stop, police say they could be with biological mom

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three kids who were kidnapped while waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning.

The siblings, Jai’Marcus Lewis, 10, Ja’Miyah Lewis, 8, and Ja’Liyah Lewis, 6, were last seen at 7:40 a.m., when they left for the bus stop at Bobby’s Way Apartment complex in Fishersville.

Ja’Miyah and Ja’Liyah were both wearing pink jackets and Jai’Marcus was wearing a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers.

A black car reportedly pulled up to the bus stop when the children were taken. Police believe the children may be with their biological mother, Shanice Chante Davidson.

State police say they may be in a black Nissan Sentra with an unknown license plate number.

The sheriff’s office says a reverse 911 call was sent out within a five-mile radius of the apartments. An Amber Alert went out around 1:45 p.m.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 540-245-5333.

