Bomb threats made to slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s homes were hoaxes, police say

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota (WCCO) — Bomb threats were made to homes owned by Brian Thompson and his widow hours after the United Healthcare CEO’s killing on Wednesday, according to police documents and property records.

The threats were unfounded, the Maple Grove Police Department said.

“No devices or suspicious items were located during the investigation,” the department said. “The case is considered an active investigation, while the incident appears to be a hoax.”

While Maple Grove police did not name Thompson or his widow in announcing the threats, WCCO confirmed through property records that the targeted homes were owned by the two.

Thompson, 50, was fatally shot outside a hotel in New York City Wednesday morning while on his way to his company’s investors conference. New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the shooting was likely “a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.”

Surveillance video captured the shooting and the suspect’s escape. As of Thursday afternoon, the shooter was still at large.

On Thursday, CBS News confirmed shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” written on them.

Investigators and security at UnitedHealthcare are combing through files searching for a possible motive, looking for possible previous threats, and disgruntled or recently fired workers, a law enforcement source told CBS News. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation. Police are also looking at social media and interviewing employees, family members and others who knew Thompson, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Thompson was named CEO of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare in 2021, but had been with the parent company, UnitedHealth Group, since 2004.

In addition to his wife Paulette, Thompson is survived by his two sons. The family put out a statement following his death:

“We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time.”

