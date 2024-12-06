City shuts down 30-year Katy market after attempt to take over reins from small business owner

By Miya Shay

KATY, Texas (KTRK) — A 30-year tradition in downtown Katy is going away for good because city officials want it that way.

To Betsy Proctor, it feels like the Grinch really did steal her Christmas.

“It’s a 30-year tradition,” Proctor said while choking back tears. “I don’t want to cry. It’s gone.”

For the past thirty years, Proctor, who runs an antique store on Second Street in the town square, has organized a weekend market to attract families to downtown Katy.

What began as a few vendors on a patch of grass has grown into a monthly event called Katy Market Days. The largest event is always the Christmas Market, set to take place this Saturday.

Except this time, it will be her final market because Katy City Hall now refuses to close the streets surrounding the town square.

“It is what it is,” City Administrator Bryon Hebert said, readily admitting the City of Katy wanted Proctor to turn over her event to the officials.

But since she refuses, they are making it impossible for her to continue operating.

“Do you think the city would let her keep running it?” ABC13 asked Hebert outside of Katy City Hall.

“Not at this time, because we’re ready to run the market,” he answered.

Proctor says that in early October, Katy officials presented her with a contract requesting that she turn over all the materials related to her market to the City of Katy.

In return, they would pay her $15,000 and give her a year to train city employees to do her job.

“Because I couldn’t sign it, they did not let my request to close the streets on the agenda. And if I can’t close the streets, I can’t have the market, so the market’s gone,” Proctor said.

Long-time vendors at the Katy Market Days said they feel it’s an attack on local small businesses.

“It’s wrong in every sense,” Megan Morgan, who owns a furniture store in the town square, said. “This has caused a huge divide in the Katy community.”

Morgan said she and many of the current vendors do not plan to work with the City of Katy in their new market.

“I think it’s time for the city to have a sanctioned city event. That’s what we’ve done,” Hebert said, remaining unapologetic.

So Proctor is planning for her last Market Days on Saturday.

“Why fix something that’s not broken? Why take something and change it?” Proctor asked.

