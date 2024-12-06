Indiana deputy saves 2-year-old from choking with new device

By Matthew Keck

SCOTT COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — A southern Indiana deputy is being praised for saving a 2-year-old’s life with new equipment the department recently purchased.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Kyle West responded to a call on Nov. 29 about a child who wasn’t breathing.

When West arrived at the home, he found the parents in the driveway performing “back slaps and stomach thrusts,” but they weren’t working.

West took over for the parents and used a LifeVac Suction Device, dislodging a piece of chocolate and Christmas ornament from the boy’s airway.

The boy was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

“It is extremely gratifying to save a life, especially a young child, and to have the necessary equipment needed to do so within arm’s reach. I, and the parents of this child, are thankful I had the LifeVac Device with me to help their precious boy,” West said.

