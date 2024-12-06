Stargazing retreat in Sartell allows visitors to sleep under the night sky

By John Lauritsen

SARTELL, Minnesota (WCCO) — One family’s creative design in central Minnesota allows guests to sleep under the stars — at any time of year.

In Sartell, an afternoon stroll around the Downare property turns up all kinds of creative, repurposed gems. From a tree house made out of an old deck to a “she shed,” a lot is going on.

“We have a building that we just built out of 150-year-old windows that I saved from a historical building,” said Tammie Downare.

She notes that she loves light so much, she doesn’t have curtains in her house. That makes sense because at the center of it all is a dome that’s meant for visitors to see in, and more importantly, see out.

“It allows us to be together looking at something and thinking about the universe,” said Tammie Downare.

This dome, known as “The Hive,” is the second such structure the Downare family has built. For years, they had what they call “The Bubble.” It allowed guests to watch the stars and sleep under them. Their daughter even put it on Airbnb for a while.

“It became one of the top 10 places in Minnesota to stay. And she raised like $30,000 that year in The Bubble,” said Tammie Downare.

The Bubble got a lot of use. And it didn’t exactly pop, but it did wear out. So this summer, “The Hive” became all the buzz.

Building something like this is a learning process for everyone involved. It requires math, geometry and a lot of patience.

“Yeah, it was really hard,” she said.

At least they got help from their kids.

“It’s kind of like a giant Lego. You piece every piece together,” said son Tenzen Downare.

“I didn’t personally do any construction myself, but I definitely witnessed the struggle,” said daughter Tiffanie Downare.

As lovers of astronomy, the family powered through. And when it was done they had a sort of front-row seat to the stars, along with the comforts of home.

“It’s a king-size bed with comfy blankets, electric blankets,” said Tammie Downare while giving a tour inside The Hive. “There’s lighting, there’s Wi-Fi. There’s a little coffee station so you can have tea and coffee. I’ve had owls fly right over the top of it. I’ve seen little fox run along next to it.”

Just outside, you can watch a meteor shower while taking a shower.

“It is a rain shower it feels like you are being rained on,” said Tammie Downare.

What they want is to give their guests relaxation, while they take in Jupiter, Venus and the constellations.

“I think it’s awesome. I feel really comfortable in it, and I think it’s a unique experience and it’s fun,” said Tiffanie Downare.

“Probably the common thing we got from people was that it was such a magical experience. And nothing like they’d ever had. Something about this space gave them total restoration,” said Tammie Downare.

The Hive is also a rollga retreat in addition to a stargazing destination.

